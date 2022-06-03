BLEED FROM WITHIN's Shrine Album Available Now; "Temple Of Lunacy" Visualizer Posted

June 3, 2022, 59 minutes ago

news heavy metal bleed from within

BLEED FROM WITHIN's Shrine Album Available Now; "Temple Of Lunacy" Visualizer Posted

Bleed From With have released their new album, Shrine, via Nuclear Blast. Order the album here, and watch a visualizer for the track "Temple Of Lunacy" below.

Tracklisting:

"I Am Damnation"
"Sovereign"(feat. Vogg)
"Levitate"
"Flesh and Stone"
"Invisible Enemy"
"Skye"
"Stand Down"
"Death Defined"
"Shapeshifter"
"Temple of Lunacy"
"Killing Time"
"Paradise"

"Temple of Lunacy" visualizer:

"Flesh And Stone" video:

"Stand Down" video:

"Levitate" video:

"I Am Damnation" video:

Bleed From Within is:

Scott Kennedy - vocals
Steven Jones - guitars
Graig Gowans - guitars
Ali Richardson - drums
Davie Provan - bass

(Photo - Gobinder Jhitta)



Featured Audio

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

Featured Video

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

Latest Reviews