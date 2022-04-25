BLEED THE SKY Announce New Vocalist, Release "Rot In Flesh" Single And Music Video

Orange County's Bleed the Sky have announced that their new vocalist is Rudy Flores. The band released their brand new single, "Rot In Flesh", today along with an accompanying music video.

"The lyrics of 'Rot In Flesh' represent the choice to overcome negativity from one's own toxic thoughts and others trying to bring you down. Sonically, this song hints at Bleed The Sky's new direction and what people can expect from our upcoming releases. This is just the beginning. We are very excited to show you what else this new line-up has to offer," says the band.

Stream/download "Rot In Flesh" here. Watch the video below:

(Photo - @ericavincentphotos)