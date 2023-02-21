BLEED THE SKY Releases “The Parasite” Single Feat. CHIMAIRA’s MARK HUNTER

Orange County's Bleed The Sky welcome new vocalist, Monte Barnard and release new single "The Parasite" featuring guest vocalist Mark Hunter from Chimaira.

The band teamed up with director Eric DiCarlo (@ericdicarlo41) at Square Up Studios to direct the video. He is known for his work with Chelsea Grin, Attila, and Lorna Shore. Additional cinematography was done by Karl Whinnery of Hot Karl Productions and Ben Schigel of Spider Studios.

“I’m beyond excited to join forces with the legendary institution that is Bleed the Sky. Their music impacted me as part of a movement that was integral to my musical coming of age and frankly, I'm still pinching myself. The opportunity to create and add to their legacy is one I don’t take lightly," says Monte Barnard.

Mark Hunter adds, "I am thrilled to lend my voice to the powerful sound of Bleed The Sky's 'The Parasite'. It's an honor to collaborate with such talented musicians and be a part of creating something truly unforgettable."

"'The Parasite' is about humanity’s growing addiction to distraction from the ever encroaching horrors that occupy just outside the periphery of our day to day existence. We constantly seek to ween and cope ourselves from the harsh truths we should be addressing head on. By remaining ignorant and distracted, we only tighten the seal on our inevitable doom," says the band.

Formed in 2003, Orange County based metal band Bleed The Sky are back with a new single as well as a new frontman. Following two well received albums released on Nuclear Blast Records, Paradigm in Entropy (2005) and Murder the Dance (2008), the band once again redefined who they are with the Art Is War Records release This Way Lies Madness (2020) and the single The Devil Will See You Now (2020). Bleed The Sky returns with the same intensity that is familiar to fans of their previous albums, as well as a new brutality that they are excited to share with the metal community.

Getting his start in Northern California's death metal scene, Monte Barnard joined Alterbeast in 2014 and continued his work touring and filling in on vocals with such bands as Thy Art Is Murder, The Kennedy Veil and Fallujah. He also fronts Emberthrone on Seek & Strike Records, as well as Lesser Animal.

(Photo – Erica Vincent @ericavincentphotos)