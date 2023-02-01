BLESSED CURSE Resign With M-Theory Audio; “Street Freaks” Single Streaming

US thrashers Blessed Curse have extended their relationship with M-Theory Audio and plan for this summer’s comeback album, Pray For Armageddon. It will be 6 years from the Sacramento-based trio’s last recording, the Beware The Night EP, but fans can expect more of their thrash with a deadly edge. The first sample is “Street Freaks,” now on all streaming/download platforms with a lyric video.

“Blessed Curse is extremely excited, humbled, and honored to have our next album Pray For Armageddon released with Marco Barbieri and the M-Theory Audio team!” proclaims frontman Tyler Satterlee. Drummer Derek Bean adds “These guys live, breath, and support all things heavy 24/7 so we couldn’t be happier having them help the BC Beast unleash our newest savage offering. Stay tuned headbangers and as always, beware of the night…”

Blessed Curse is a cornerstone of the label, with band members Derek Bean and Tyler Satterlee, being friends with label founder Marco Barbieri going back 15 years. Marco handled their music publishing administration and shopped their demos for a record deal, landing the group one with European label Cyclone Empire. When the label had no US partner Marco activated M-Theory Audio as a way for the band to sell a CD domestically, resulting in the self-titled album in 2012.

Blessed Curse is part of this century’s ushering in of a new generation raised on classic ‘80s thrash and metal. Tired and uninspired by nu music but having access to the Internet and a treasure trove of legacy, band members eventually from outfits like Warbringer, Toxic Holocaust, Municipal Waste, Fueled By Fire, Bonded By Blood, Havok, Merciless Death, Hatchet and yes, Blessed Curse (then known as Devastator) all began young bands at the same time period influenced by past heroes and creating original music of their own. Releasing demos and playing shows up and down CA, the group gained traction as part of this wave leading to the eventual debut album release and a US tour.

While band members have matured from reckless teens to functioning adults Blessed Curse continue to play live and stick to their ideals creating ruthless attacks of vicious thrash metal. This will be brought to the fore when Pray For Armageddon releases this summer. Produced by the band and recorded, mixed and mastered by Joe Johnston at Sacramento’s Pus Cavern Studios (Will Haven, Silversun Pickups, Dance Gavin Dance) the trio is anxious to get a full album of ten new songs out to the masses.

Blessed Curse live:

February

11 – Penryn, CA – The Valencia Club

18 – Nevada City, CA – Ribald Brewing

25 – Sacramento, CA – On The Y Sacramento