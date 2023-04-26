BLESSED CURSE Share “Throne Of Bones” Single; Pray For Armageddon Album Coming In August

Blessed Curse has released the new single and lyric video for “Throne Of Bones,” the second sampling of the Nor Cal group’s new album. Recognized for their deadly thrash metal the trio strike back with another ruthless outing filled with crunchy guitars, bellowing vocals and hammering drums complimented by a lyric video created by Raf Orteaga at Ecliptic Visions (Ayreon, The Absence, Hecate Enthroned) which can be viewed below, while the digital single is on all streaming/download platforms.

“‘Throne Of Bones’ is a malicious track about an individual who meets with a witch that teaches you how to change your physical form into something sinister to get away with brutal murders,” explains guitarist/vocalist Tyler Satterlee. “With this power this person literally constructs a throne of bones of his enemies deep in the woods, gleefully sitting upon a bloody chair of vengeance.”

“‘Throne Of Bones’ is one of those tracks that has a great end cap feel to it,” furthers drummer Derek Bean. “Finalizing the album, it definitely brings an intense closure to an intense record. Loaded with all the dark imagery, heavy riffing and pounding double bass that the band is known for I couldn’t be happier with how the song delivers on all of the B.C. strong points. All the while it is still pushing the boundaries of what we do to keep progressing with heavy music without abandoning what we’re all about.”

“Throne Of Bones” follows up “Street Freaks,” the first self-released song the Sacramento-based outfit issued last year as work began on what eventually became the anticipated new full-length, Pray For Armageddon. Anticipated because it’s been 6 long years since Blessed Curse released the Beware Of The Night EP, and 11 since the group’s full-length self-titled debut. Productivity and output hasn’t been the band’s forte, but their core metal belief and dedication is and the band has played all over Northern California plying their trade and fans continue to support and anxiously await more new music.

That reality is becoming clearer as today we launch pre-orders for Pray For Armageddon featuring ten new songs planned for an August 11 international release on CD and Digital, and for the first time on vinyl with 300 transparent orange copies being pressed. Preorder here.

“Pray For Armageddon is about sadistic religious impatience caused by sorcery. A shortcut to Judgement Day, three lycanthropic prophets invoke a global curse causing all people to commit horrific sin instantly everywhere. Triggering the maker’s wrathful punishment, our world is quickly ‘cleansed’ by sky-high waves of flame and destruction,” eerily adds Tyler.

Pray For Armageddon was produced by the band and recorded, mixed and mastered by Joe Johnston at Sacramento’s Pus Cavern Studios (Will Haven, Silversun Pickups, Dance Gavin Dance) and once again features the cover art of Marc Sasso (Dio, Morbid Angel, Halford).

“We were very fortunate to once again work with the amazing Marc Sasso, who also did our 2012 debut album artwork,” furthers Tyler. “Once again featuring the BC Beast ‘Larry.’ He was able to bring our apocalyptic vision to life showcasing three beast prophets overlooking a major city being obliterated after their wicked spell angers the Almighty… Btw, Larry is named after the Universal Monster character Larry Talbot, who tragically becomes cursed in the 1941 classic ‘The Wolf Man.’"

More information on Blessed Curse, their forthcoming album, and additional live shows will be revealed in the months to come by M-Theory Audio.

Tracklisting:

“Pray For Armageddon”

“Beheader”

“Subspecies”

“Lock Me Up”

“Skinned Alive”

“Street Freaks”

“Into The Dark”

“Aftermath”

“Graveyard World”

“Throne Of Bones”

“Throne Of Bones” lyric video:

“Street Freaks”: