BLIND CHANNEL To Release Exit Emotions Album In 2024; European Headline Tour Set For Next Spring

Finnish chart-topping nu-metal stars, Blind Channel, have announced their new album, Exit Emotions, which will be released next year via Century Media. The band’s fifth full-length studio effort is the follow-up to 2022’s Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous.

Earlier this summer, Blind Channel released their new single "DEADZONE". Watch the epic music video for the track below:

With news of the new album, Blind Channel is also announcing some massive tour plans for the remainder of 2023 and next year - none more urgent than the band’s own Exit Emotions European headlining tour for spring 2024. The 30-city trek will kick off in Oberhausen, Germany on March 21, and conclude five weeks later in Tampere, Finland on April 27.

Joining the band on this run as direct support is Ghøstkid. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 29. For all dates and ticket links, head here.

In addition to their upcoming headlining run in Europe, Blind Channel will spend much of what remains of 2023 in North America, starting with a two-week trek supporting Mongolian folk metal stars The Hu on their Warrior Souls tour.

Blind Channel are:

Joel Hokka - Vocals

Niko Vilhelm Moilanen - Vocals

Joonas Porko - Guitar

Olli Matela - Bass

Tommi Lalli - Drums

Aleksi Kaunisvesi - DJ, Percussion