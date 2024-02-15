BLIND GUARDIAN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise 2024 Pool Deck Set Streaming

The 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival sailed January 29 to February 2 from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back, on board the luxury passenger vessel Freedom Of The Seas.

Fan-filmed video of Germany metal legends Blind Guardian's entire pool deck set, courtesy of The Silverdude, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Into the Storm"

"Blood of the Elves"

"Time Stands Still (At the Iron Hill)"

"The Quest for Tanelorn"

"Deliver Us From Evil"

"Born in a Mourning Hall"

"The Bard's Song - In the Forest"

"Majesty"

"Lord of the Rings"

"Sacred Worlds"

"Valhalla"

"Mirror Mirror"

After last year's triumphant return to the stage in the form of their Somewhere Far Beyond Tour across Germany, the breathtaking story of Blind Guardian's latest masterpiece, The God Machine, goes on. The metal legends are proud to announce The God Machine North American 2024 tour.

The 22-date trek will commence on April 18 at The Fillmore in Silver Springs and will make its way to Dallas, Seattle, and Toronto before the final performance at Milwaukee Metal Fest on May 17. Joining the band as support is Night Demon.

Blind Guardian is thrilled to be able to finally present some of their new songs to their fans, showcasing the likes of astounding tracks "Deliver Us From Evil", "Violent Shadows" and introducing them to the "Secrets of the American Gods".

Vocalist Hansi Kürsch states: "We heard your calls! We are more than just thrilled to finally announce that highly anticipated North American run of shows. Let me tell you that the band will be on fire and that we are very grateful to have a fantastic opening band such as Night Demon on our side to bring the full Metal blast to your town. I recommend not to miss this chance, we will perform Beyond Imagination. You don’t want to see it, you have to see it! The God Machine is in sole and full magic mode."

General admission tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, December 1 at 10 AM, local time. Purchase tickets here.

Dates:

April

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

19 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

20 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

23 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Cresent Ballroom

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

28 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

30 - Portland, OR - The Roseland Theater

May

1 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox Market

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

4 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall

6 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity Theater

7 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

10 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

12 - New York, NY - The Palladium

14 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest