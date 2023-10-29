BLIND GUARDIAN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Barcelona Show Streaming

German metal legends Blind Guardian brought their God Machine tour to Barcelona, Spain on October 26th, where they played at Razzmatazz 1. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Imaginations From the Other Side"

"Blood of the Elves"

"Nightfall"

"The Script for My Requiem"

"Violent Shadows"

"Skalds and Shadows"

"Born in a Mourning Hall"

"Secrets of the American Gods"

"The Bard's Song - In the Forest"

"Majesty"

"Traveler in Time"

Encore:

"Sacred Worlds"

"Lord of the Rings"

"Valhalla"

"Welcome to Dying"

"Mirror Mirror"

Blind Guardian have announced a string of Australian dates in 2024, in support of their latest masterpiece, The God Machine (Nuclear Blast Records).

Says Blind Guardian: "Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney – WE! CAN’T! WAIT! In February 2024, we will embark on the great journey to your breathtaking continent and are already looking forward to it!"

Dates:

February

5 - Brisbane, Australia - Princess Theatre

7 - Adelaide, Australia - Lion Arts Factory

9 - Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Theatre

10 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre

Tickets at here. Early bird presale & VIP on sale 10 AM, AEST on Thursday, August 3. General presale on sale 10 AM, AEST on Monday, August 7.

Find Blind Guardian's complete tour itinerary here.