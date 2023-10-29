BLIND GUARDIAN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Barcelona Show Streaming
October 29, 2023, 49 minutes ago
German metal legends Blind Guardian brought their God Machine tour to Barcelona, Spain on October 26th, where they played at Razzmatazz 1. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Imaginations From the Other Side"
"Blood of the Elves"
"Nightfall"
"The Script for My Requiem"
"Violent Shadows"
"Skalds and Shadows"
"Born in a Mourning Hall"
"Secrets of the American Gods"
"The Bard's Song - In the Forest"
"Majesty"
"Traveler in Time"
Encore:
"Sacred Worlds"
"Lord of the Rings"
"Valhalla"
"Welcome to Dying"
"Mirror Mirror"
Blind Guardian have announced a string of Australian dates in 2024, in support of their latest masterpiece, The God Machine (Nuclear Blast Records).
Says Blind Guardian: "Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney – WE! CAN’T! WAIT! In February 2024, we will embark on the great journey to your breathtaking continent and are already looking forward to it!"
Dates:
February
5 - Brisbane, Australia - Princess Theatre
7 - Adelaide, Australia - Lion Arts Factory
9 - Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Theatre
10 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre
Tickets at here. Early bird presale & VIP on sale 10 AM, AEST on Thursday, August 3. General presale on sale 10 AM, AEST on Monday, August 7.
Find Blind Guardian's complete tour itinerary here.