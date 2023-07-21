BLIND GUARDIAN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Midalidare Rock 2023 Show Streaming

German metal legends Blind Guardian performed at Midalidare Rock 2023 in Mogilovo, Bulgaria on July 1st. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Imaginations From the Other Side"

"Welcome to Dying"

"Nightfall"

"Time Stands Still (At the Iron Hill)"

"The Quest for Tanelorn"

"Born in a Mourning Hall"

"Violent Shadows"

"The Bard's Song - In the Forest"

"Mirror Mirror"

"Valhalla"