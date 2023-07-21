BLIND GUARDIAN - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Midalidare Rock 2023 Show Streaming
July 21, 2023, 43 minutes ago
German metal legends Blind Guardian performed at Midalidare Rock 2023 in Mogilovo, Bulgaria on July 1st. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Imaginations From the Other Side"
"Welcome to Dying"
"Nightfall"
"Time Stands Still (At the Iron Hill)"
"The Quest for Tanelorn"
"Born in a Mourning Hall"
"Violent Shadows"
"The Bard's Song - In the Forest"
"Mirror Mirror"
"Valhalla"