BLIND GUARDIAN Frontman HANSI KÜRSCH Featured In New Interview With Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF (Video)

Blind Guardian frontman Hansi Kürsch is featured in a new interview conducted by professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts a YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice.

Elizabeth: "Before this interview, I thought Hansi Kürsch was probably one of the foremost singers currently performing that has taken extremely good care of his voice. On top of that, he's a super nerd. SUPER nerd, only rivaled to myself! What happens when two fantasy nerds who love talking about voice get together over tea? Find out in this 2 hour feast!"

After their triumphant return to stage with their Somewhere Far Beyond Tour this year, the story of Blind Guardian's latest masterpiece, The God Machine, goes on. The band recently announced a string of tour dates for 2023, so they can present these new songs to their hungry audience.

Hansi Kürsch: "We are so excited to announce these first shows for next year's The God Machine Tour. There is certainly more to come. Don't miss pure magic when the Guardian comes to town. Or in the words of the one and only David Bowie: The God Machine is coming down and we're going to have a party! Who am I to deny it? It is about time."

Dates:

September

22 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

23 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

28 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

29 - Stuttgart, Germany - Liederhalle Beethoven

30 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Stadthalle

October

2 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

3 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

4 - Rom, Italy - Atlantico

7 - Athens, Greece - Floyd

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit

14 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

15 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

18 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

20 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik

21 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hyde Park

Blind Guardian'sThe God Machine is available via Nuclear Blast Records. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Deliver Us From Evil”

“Damnation”

“Secrets Of The American Gods”

“Violent Shadows”

“Life Beyond The Spheres”

“Architects Of Doom”

“Let It Be No More”

“Blood Of The Elves”

“Destiny”

"Life Beyond The Spheres" video:

“Architects Of Doom” video:

"Violent Shadows" video:

“Blood Of The Elves” video:

“Secrets Of The American Gods” video: