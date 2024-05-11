BLIND GUARDIAN Guitarist MARCUS SIEPEN Unveils Signature Model Solar Guitar

In the clip below, Blind Guardian guitarist Marcus Siepen presents his new signature model Solar guitar.

A message from Solar Guitars: "Please note that the guitar featured in the video has seen extensive use during touring and may show signs of wear and tear. However, if you order an S1.6MS from Solar Guitar, you will receive a brand-new instrument in pristine condition."

To pre-order Siepen's signature model, go to Solar Guitars here.

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund - who is also the founder of Solar Guitars - recently shared the latest episode of Coffee With Ola, featuring Siepen as his guest. Watch below. Says Ola: "An absolute pleasure to have him over. Sorry for the dropout of audio nearing the end of the interview. The RODE microphone decided to NOT record that last part for some reason. Has never happened before."