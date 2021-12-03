BLIND GUARDIAN Launch Music Video For New Single "Deliver Us From Evil"

From the menacing shadows, a light in the darkness has arisen and Germany's metal legends, Blind Guardian, are back to "Deliver Us From Evil". With this new single out, fans can finally get a first glimpse of what's to expect from the band's upcoming studio album, scheduled for September 2022.

Listen to the single and order your copy on 7'' vinyl or digipak CD, here. Watch the video below.

Listen to the words of Hansi Kürsch about this offering to defend the shadows: "What can I say? We're very happy to be able to offer you a brand new song of our forthcoming album, out in September 2022. The physical single also contains the 2020 Christmas banger 'Merry Xmas Everybody' as well as the Wacken version of 'Violent Shadows' as extra on the CD, to shorten the waiting time until the new album. Whether vinyl or CD, I can assure you that this is the perfect accessory for your Christmas tree. The strictly limited vinyl can be played on all working vinyl players and has a perfect sound - in mono and stereo. Be brave and fast and get your copy as soon as possible. Vinyl is a rare resource these days...

We know that the gap between now and the album release in late 2022 is painfully long. Neither we nor our label could defy the current worldwide, economic crisis. A long story short: There is no one to blame for this situation. With 'Deliver Us From Evil', you will get another sweet appetizer of a very intense and vivid album that will hopefully raise your joyful anticipation until our next strike. At least, it would do it for me, but luckily I already know the whole album.

Talking about anticipation, even though 'Violent Shadows' and 'Deliver Us From Evil' are indisputably fantastic tracks, rest assured: We won't let you wait another ten months with only two songs. I promise you, that you will always be blown away - cheers to the digital era and its endless possibilities. Oh, and the album title. There is one but I won't tell you yet. This would be giving away far too much right now."