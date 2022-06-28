BLIND GUARDIAN Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Blind Guardian performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 26th. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"War of Wrath"

"Into the Storm"

"Welcome to Dying"

"Nightfall"

"Time Stand Still (At the Iron Hill)"

"Time What Is Time"

"Journey Through The Dark"

"Black Chamber"

"Theatre of Pain"

"The Quest for Tanelorn"

"Ashes to Ashes"

"The Bard's Song (In The Forest)"

"The Bard's Song (The Hobbit)"

"The Piper's Calling"

"Somewhere Far Beyond"

"Mirror Mirror"

"Valhalla"