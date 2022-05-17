BLIND GUARDIAN – New Album Titled The God Machine; Cover Art, Tracklisting Revealed

German power metal legends Blind Guardian will release their new album later this year via Nuclear Blast. The album is titled The God Machine and the band has revealed the cover art and tracklisting.

Blind Guardian states: “Well, what could that be? Are you ready? More information coming soon…”

Artwork by Peter Mohrbacher:

Tracklisting:

“Deliver Us From Evil”

“Damnation”

“Secrets Of The American Gods”

“Violent Shadows”

“Life Beyond The Spheres”

“Architects Of Doom”

“Let It Be No More”

“Blood Of The Elves”

“Destiny”

“Secrets Of The American Gods”: