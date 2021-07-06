BLIND GUARDIAN, NIGHTWISH, POWERWOLF To Headline Wacken Open Air's Bullhead City 2021; Teaser Video

Wacken Open Air organizers have released details for Bullhead City 2021.

Presales for the new Bullhead City festival, which will premiere on September 16, 17 and 18, 2021 in Wacken, will start this Friday. In addition to further details and confirmed bands, questions about general conditions at the location will be answered.

The presale for Bullhead City starts this Friday, July 9 at 10 AM, CET via Ticketcenter.Wacken.com - with the sale of 5,000 tickets that are reserved for W:O:A 2022 ticket holders. All other tickets will be sold on Metaltix.com as soon as the reserved contingent for existing customers has been sold, but no later than 3 PM, CET.

Day tickets are available for € 90 each, additional parking tickets for € 10 per vehicle can be purchased to use the day parking spaces. 3-day tickets are available for € 196,- plus a service fee of € 54 for the implementation of the festival, which is used for campsites, parking spaces, anti-corona measures and other costs. Further additional booking options can be found on Wacken.com.

As official partner of Bullhead City, Telekom also has a special offer: "We are happy that we are supporting the premiere of Bullhead City festival and that we can offer our customers exclusive Prio-Tickets for this extraordinary event," says Christian Loefert, Head of Communication and Sales Marketing at Telekom Deutschland GmbH. Prio-Tickets can be purchased 48 hours prior the official start of sales - starting July 7th, 10 AM, CET. They match the 3-day tickets including the service fee.

In addition to information on presales, some more bands can be announced today that will join the already confirmed line-up such as Blind Guardian, Nightwish and Powerwolf: Hämatom will play two completely different shows (for the last time "Berlin" unplugged and one fully amplified) next to Jinjer, Dirkschneider, Beyond The Black, Rage (with a special album release show), Imminence, Kärbholz and Skyline.

The current daily schedules read as follows:

- Thursday: Blind Guardian, Doro, Saltatio Mortis, Dirkschneider, Hämatom ("Berlin" Show), Skyline

- Friday: Nightwish, Hämatom ("Die Liebe ist tot" Show), Kärbholz, Rage, Ghaals Wyrd

- Saturday: Powerwolf, Beyond The Black, Jinjer, Imminence

“We are very pleased about the positive response that Bullhead City has received with its announcement, for which we can now start the presale. And we are just as happy that we can welcome many old companions and exciting newcomers to Bullhead City, our metal family reunion - more will follow!” explains Holger Hübner, Managing Director of WOA Festival GmbH. His partner Thomas Jensen adds: “With our new format we want to try new things. For example we want to use the forest we have acquired on the festival site for the first time - and if everything goes accordingly to our plan, we will offer the largest beer garden in 2021 with many culinary highlights!"

More information about the event:

The initial capacity for Bullhead City is currently set to 20,000 people per day, although this number can be increased if the pandemic develops positively. There are no restrictions for people from abroad at the moment, except for the entry rules for Germany that will apply in September.

It is expected that all participants must either be tested, vaccinated or recovered upon arrival. In this case, a confirmed status with a ticket personalization will be necessary. The mask requirement could be omitted for most areas. The consumption of alcohol will of course be allowed - according to the current status - without restrictions on the event site as well as campsite. Due to the dynamics of the pandemic situation, the exact measures for September cannot be finally confirmed at this point.

All further information about Bullhead City can be found online at Wacken.com.