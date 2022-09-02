BLIND GUARDIAN Premier "Architects Of Doom" Music Video; The God Machine Album Out Now

German metal giants, Blind Guardian, have released their new album, The God Machine, via Nuclear Blast Records.

Singer Hansi Kürsch states: "Happy Release Day! Finally, finally, the day has come. Good things come to those who wait... I can not imagine ever longing that intensely for a release date. You are hopefully already holding that masterpiece in your hands, assuring yourself that we didn't exaggerate with all our praise beforehand. No fillers, just killers! The God Machine is a wholesome Blind Guardian album that will sweeten your coming months, even years. It's served, bon appétit! The God Machine features classic speed metal anthems, epic bangers and 'Architects Of Doom'! This song is an epic wrecking ball at its finest. In my opinion, this is the best and most outstanding track of the whole record. Reinvention or a return to ancient virtues, that's the question."

The God Machine marks another pinnacle in Blind Guardian’s impressive discography by not attempting to pretend it is still the nineties yet instead successfully relying on the muscle memory of this period. It is a gripping, addictive, and brilliantly arranged album in the tradition of records with which Blind Guardian reached for the stars in the 90s; yet, by no means, is it a throwback. The God Machine represents the heart and soul of Blind Guardian’s timeless metal in the here and now, unifying the bards’ past, present, and future secrets in one consistent, well-thought-out masterpiece.

Tracklisting:

“Deliver Us From Evil”

“Damnation”

“Secrets Of The American Gods”

“Violent Shadows”

“Life Beyond The Spheres”

“Architects Of Doom”

“Let It Be No More”

“Blood Of The Elves”

“Destiny”

"Violent Shadows" video:

“Blood Of The Elves” video:

“Secrets Of The American Gods” video:

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)