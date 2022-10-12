BLIND GUARDIAN Premier "Life Beyond The Spheres" Music Video

German metal giants, Blind Guardian, have released a video for "Life Beyond The Spheres", from their new album, The God Machine, out now via Nuclear Blast Records.

A message states: "The video was filmed and directed by Dirk "The Pixeleye" Behlau, and we had a lot of fun shooting it at the old textile factory in Bocholt, Germany."

The God Machine marks another pinnacle in Blind Guardian’s impressive discography by not attempting to pretend it is still the nineties yet instead successfully relying on the muscle memory of this period. It is a gripping, addictive, and brilliantly arranged album in the tradition of records with which Blind Guardian reached for the stars in the 90s; yet, by no means, is it a throwback. The God Machine represents the heart and soul of Blind Guardian’s timeless metal in the here and now, unifying the bards’ past, present, and future secrets in one consistent, well-thought-out masterpiece.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Deliver Us From Evil”

“Damnation”

“Secrets Of The American Gods”

“Violent Shadows”

“Life Beyond The Spheres”

“Architects Of Doom”

“Let It Be No More”

“Blood Of The Elves”

“Destiny”

“Architects Of Doom” video:



"Violent Shadows" video:

“Blood Of The Elves” video:

“Secrets Of The American Gods” video: