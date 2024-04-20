BLIND GUARDIAN Share Recap Video Of The God Machine Tour 2024 London Show

German metal legends Blind Guardian have shared a recap video of their April 14th show in Kentish Town, London, England. Check it out below along with fan-filmed video from the gig.

Blind Guardian kicked off The God Machine North American 2024 tour on April 18 at The Fillmore in Silver Springs. The tour will make its way to Dallas, Seattle, and Toronto before the final performance at Milwaukee Metal Fest on May 17. Joining the band as support is Night Demon.

Vocalist Hansi Kürsch states: "We heard your calls! We are more than just thrilled to finally announce that highly anticipated North American run of shows. Let me tell you that the band will be on fire and that we are very grateful to have a fantastic opening band such as Night Demon on our side to bring the full Metal blast to your town. I recommend not to miss this chance, we will perform Beyond Imagination. You don’t want to see it, you have to see it! The God Machine is in sole and full magic mode."

Dates:

April

20 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

23 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Cresent Ballroom

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

28 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

30 - Portland, OR - The Roseland Theater

May

1 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox Market

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

4 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall

6 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity Theater

7 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

10 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

12 - New York, NY - The Palladium

14 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metalfest