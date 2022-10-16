BLIND GUARDIAN Share Somewhere Far Beyond Tour 2022 "Thank You" Video

German metal giants, Blind Guardian, have shared a short video with the fans to say thank you for making their Somewhere Far Beyond Tour 2022 tour a rousing success:

"It's a wrap. The Somewhere Far Beyond 30th anniversary Tour is over and we want to thank every each and one of you for making this tour such a great success. We are grateful and had a really good time! Let us hear what you think and which shows did you attend?"

Blind Guardian recently released a video for "Life Beyond The Spheres", from their new album, The God Machine, out now via Nuclear Blast Records.

Guitarist André Olbrich states about the song: "I’m a big supporter of innovation, to bring the whole music genre forward to something else. Maybe even find something new that wasn’t there before, I think with 'Life Beyond The Spheres,' I knew I wanted to go somewhere in the soundtrack direction. At that time, I was playing cyberpunk, so my inspiration was somewhat cyberpunkish. I tried to bring in a metal soundtrack in a cyberpunk direction, more spacey than we ever did before. Hansi grabbed that feeling and I think now we have a song we never did before, not even close to that genre. I like that, that is a very innovative song, I’m proud of this too."

Singer Hansi Kürsch adds: "'Life Beyond The Spheres' leads us to spaces unknown and places where no man has gone before. It certainly delivers music that is not from this world. There is always hope. This is what the song means to me."

The God Machine marks another pinnacle in Blind Guardian’s impressive discography by not attempting to pretend it is still the nineties yet instead successfully relying on the muscle memory of this period. It is a gripping, addictive, and brilliantly arranged album in the tradition of records with which Blind Guardian reached for the stars in the 90s; yet, by no means, is it a throwback. The God Machine represents the heart and soul of Blind Guardian’s timeless metal in the here and now, unifying the bards’ past, present, and future secrets in one consistent, well-thought-out masterpiece.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Deliver Us From Evil”

“Damnation”

“Secrets Of The American Gods”

“Violent Shadows”

“Life Beyond The Spheres”

“Architects Of Doom”

“Let It Be No More”

“Blood Of The Elves”

“Destiny”

“Architects Of Doom” video:

"Violent Shadows" video:

“Blood Of The Elves” video:

“Secrets Of The American Gods” video: