BLIND GUARDIAN To Return To Australia In 2024

Blind Guardian have announced a string of Australian dates in 2024, in support of their latest masterpiece, The God Machine (Nuclear Blast Records).

Says Blind Guardian: "Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney – WE! CAN’T! WAIT! In February 2024, we will embark on the great journey to your breathtaking continent and are already looking forward to it!"

Dates:

February

5 - Brisbane, Australia - Princess Theatre

7 - Adelaide, Australia - Lion Arts Factory

9 - Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Theatre

10 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre

Tickets at here. Early bird presale & VIP on sale 10 AM, AEST on Thursday, August 3. General presale on sale 10 AM, AEST on Monday, August 7.

Find Blind Guardian's complete tour itinerary here.