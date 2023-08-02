BLIND GUARDIAN To Return To Australia In 2024

August 2, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal blind guardian

Blind Guardian have announced a string of Australian dates in 2024, in support of their latest masterpiece, The God Machine (Nuclear Blast Records).

Says Blind Guardian: "Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney – WE! CAN’T! WAIT! In February 2024, we will embark on the great journey to your breathtaking continent and are already looking forward to it!"

Dates:

February
5 - Brisbane, Australia - Princess Theatre
7 - Adelaide, Australia - Lion Arts Factory
9 - Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Theatre
10 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre

Tickets at here. Early bird presale & VIP on sale 10 AM, AEST on Thursday, August 3. General presale on sale 10 AM, AEST on Monday, August 7.

Find Blind Guardian's complete tour itinerary here.



