BLOOD OF ANGELS Return To The Studio, Reveal New Album Title

US melodic death metal band, Blood Of Angels, returned to the studio on July 15 to begin recording their second full-length album, to be titled Les Angst ov Thanatos, which translates to "The Fear of Death".

Blood Of Angels is back working with Preston DiCarlo at Modern Audio Works in the bands hometown of Tampa, Florida. Preston was the engineer and co-producer on Blood Of Angels' previous recordings of their last single, "Spillage", and their last album, Failure Of Faith.

The album is expected to be released sometime in the spring of 2024. It will be followed-up with a US summer tour.

Guitarist Aaron Robinson comments: "The music of this album is going in a more progressive direction from the previous album. Lyrically, the songs are more interpersonal than before. We hope to find emotional connections with our audience in a way that we haven't done before."

Blood Of Angels lineup:

Randy Reyes - Vocals

Aaron Robinson - Guitars

Jonathan Rushford - Drums

Maggot - Bass

(Photo - Babarazzi Photos)