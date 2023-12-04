BLOOD OF ANGELS Unveil Cover Artwork For New Album, Announce Plans For 2024 US Tour

US melodic death metal band, Blood Of Angels, returned to the studio on July 15 to begin recording their second full-length album, to be titled Les Angst ov Thanatos, which translates to "The Fear of Death".

They have unveiled the artwork for the new record, which can be viewed below.

Guitarist Aaron Robinson comments: "We are currently finishing up the last few tracks for the new album. We will be returning to work with producer/engineer Preston DiCarlo at Modern Audio Works in Tampa, Florida after the New Year, to continue tracking the remaining songs for the release. We are also still on track for a Summer 2024 release, and plans are in the works for a US 2024 tour."

Blood Of Angels lineup:

Randy Reyes - Vocals

Aaron Robinson - Guitars

Jonathan Rushford - Drums

Maggot - Bass