BLOOD RED THRONE / SON OF A SHOTGUN's IVAN “MEATHOOK” GUJIC Releases Cover Video For JOHNNY CASH's "Folsom Prison Blues"!

Blood Red Throne and Son Of A Shotgun's Ivan “Meathook” Gujic has released a cover video for Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues". Recording and video editing done by Meathook Productions. All rights reserved to Johnny Cash and Columbia Records.

Just recently, Norwegian southern death grinders Son Of A Shotgun unleashed a live video for "All I Got left", taken from the band's performance on November 28, 2020 at Kristiansand Kulturhus in Norway.

The band's upcoming EP, Be For Oss Alle is coming out soon; it was mixed and mastered by Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy). Watch the EP teaser below: