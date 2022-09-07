BLOODBATH Drop Crushing New Single "No God Before Me" - "A Massive Nod To The Masters Of Sickness Themselves: MORBID ANGEL"; Lyric Video

Sharpen your knives and prepare yourself for another Bloodbath. Massive death metal beasts, Bloodbath, are prepared to annihilate with their sixth full-length album, Survival Of The Sickest, out this Friday via Napalm Records. Vicious, unrelenting, and thrillingly violent, the critically-acclaimed, cult-followed band has no limitations, leaving the scene in shreds while skillfully fusing old-school Scandinavian harshness with a dose of Floridian US death metal.

Bloodbath have now revealed their most crushing track yet, “No God Before Me”, released alongside a brand new lyric video. On this relentless offering, “Old Nick” Holmes and his bandmates crucify with a blasphemic explosion, ensnaring with a sinister churning riff while coalescing elements of death and doom metal. Boasting one of the album’s most hair-raising solos, “No God Before Me” is a prime example of the band’s triumphant evolution.

Jonas Renkse on “No God Before Me”: "'No God Before Me' is a slow, churning hymn of death, a description of a godless afterlife as well as a massive nod to the masters of sickness themselves: Morbid Angel."

Watch the lyric video for “No God Before Me”:

The world is in flames, and Survival Of The Sickest, produced by Bloodbath and co-produced and mixed by Lawrence Mackrory at Rorysound Studios, offers no respite from the horrors of reality. Instead, with the addition of new guitarist Tomas ‘Plytet’ Åkvik (Lik) onboard, Bloodbath’s latest and greatest album gleefully confronts the slavering ghoul lurking in the shadows, and treats him to ten songs of ripping death metal frenzy. Alongside Bloodbath’s official alumni, Survival Of The Sickest boasts a smattering of irresistible cameos from the great, good and ghoulish of the metal underground, including Barney Greenway (Napalm Death), Luc Lemay (Gorguts) and Marc Grewe (Morgoth).

Bloodbath: "If there was a declaration of goods attached to this album, it would say Florida death metal exported from Sweden."

Survival Of The Sickest will be available in the following formats:

- Digisleeve CD Edition

- Digital Full Length Album

- 1 Tape Edition - Brown Transparent with blue print - limited to 200, Napalm Records Shop exclusive

- Wooden Box Edition (incl. Digisleeve, Mouse Trap, Album Cover Flag, Cover Patch) - limited to 500, Napalm Records Shop exclusive

- 1LP Sky Blue - limited to 300, Napalm Records Shop exclusive

- 1LP Dark Green - limited to 500, Napalm Records Shop exclusive

- 1LP Picture Vinyl - limited to 500, Napalm Records Shop exclusive

- 1LP Black

Pre-order here.

Survival Of The Sickest tracklisting:

“Zombie Inferno“

“Putrefying Corpse“

“Dead Parade“

“Malignant Maggot Therapy“

“Carved“

“Born Infernal“

“To Die“

“Affliction of Extinction“

“Tales of Melting Flesh“

“Environcide“

“No God Before Me“

“Carved” video:

“Zombie Inferno” video:

Bloodbath live dates:

September

9-10 - Hüttikon, Switzerland - Meh Suff! (performance day TBC)

24 - Monterrey, Mexico - Mexico Metal Fest

Bloodbath are:

Nick Holmes - vocals

Anders Nyström - guitar

Tomas Åkvik - guitar

Jonas Renkse - bass

Martin ‘Axe’ Axenrot - drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)