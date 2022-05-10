BLOODBATH Forced To Postpone North American Tour... Again!

Legendary all-star death metal onslaught, Bloodbath, have once again been forced to postpone their planned North American tour.

Says the band: "First of all, this is an announcement we hoped we would never have to make… But now left in anger and frustration, we are unfortunately forced to postpone our North American tour and our appearance at Maryland Deathfest, yet again.

"Despite applying for our visas over seven months ago (a process that should take three), they have still not been processed in time due to reasons beyond our control. We've done absolutely everything we can to try and salvage this bullshit and make this tour finally become reality, but we have to accept our fate at this point, that it will simply not happen.

"Given that this is the third time this tour has had to be postponed, we both feel and share your disappointment, but we assure you that despite the hardships associated with this tour, we have not given up and consequently will reschedule the dates as soon as we're able to rid the bureaucracy and lift this curse of delusion.

"Until then, stay safe and stay strong and we hope to see you all sooner than later.

"Refunds for all the club shows will be available from your point of purchase."

Napalm Records recently announced that they have joined forces with Bloodbath. The band has signed a worldwide record deal with the leading rock and metal label.

Formed in 1998 to spread their ruthless old-school death metal in the likes of early Entombed spliced with hints of US-style death metal, Bloodbath released their first three-track EP, entitled Breeding Death, in 1999, followed by the critically acclaimed first full-length, the brutal Resurrection Through Carnage, in 2002.

With their fifth record, The Arrow of Satan Is Drawn (2018), the band currently consisting of Nick Holmes (vocals), Jonas Renkse (bass), Anders Nyström (guitars), Tomas Åkvik (guitars) and Martin ‘Axe’ Axenrot (drums) conjured their latest relentless storm of chaos, driven by explosive death, thrash and black metal and hailed by fans and critics alike. Teaming up with Napalm Records, Bloodbath is now more than ready to take the band to the next level.

Make sure to stay tuned for more exciting news coming soon.

Bloodbath on the signing: "Just as we’re about to enter our next exciting chapter of Bloodbath, we’re pleased to say that the band is in the good hands of a new label. By joining forces with the mighty Napalm Records, Bloodbath will proudly make sure our old school death metal continues to pummel onwards and upwards. Let the Napalm rain!”

Sebastian Muench, Napalm Records A&R, adds: "Bloodbath could be simply described as a super-group and the title would be 100% correct. However the essence of Bloodbath lies in their endless talent to create death metal magic. Death metal as pure and wonderful as very few bands are capable of. Bloodbath, we are absolutely proud and honored to welcome you to the Napalm family!"

Experience Bloodbath live in 2022:

July

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rockfest

2 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival

August

10 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

September

9-10 - Hüttikon, Switzerland - Meh Suff! (performance day TBC)

24 - Monterrey, Mexico - Mexico Metal Fest

Bloodbath are:

Nick Holmes – vocals

Anders Nyström – guitar

Tomas Åkvik – guitar

Jonas Renkse – bass

Martin ‘Axe’ Axenrot – drums

(Photo - Ester Segarra)