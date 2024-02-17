BLOODBOUND Announce The Tales Of Nosferatu - Two Decades Of Blood (2004 - 2024) Anniversary Live Album / Blu-Ray

This year marks 20 years of Bloodbound. Twenty years in which the Swedish power metal export has left a lasting impression on fans and the worldwide metal scene. The band can call ten studio albums their own, as well as numerous frenetically-acclaimed festival appearances and tours. Last year alone, the band played a major gig at Masters of Rock Festival, which is featured on their upcoming anniversary live album and Blu-Ray, entitled The Tales of Nosferatu - Two Decades of Blood (2004 - 2024). Due out on April 19 via AFM Records, the pre-sale is now available at this location.



With songs like "Nosferatu", "The Warlock's Trail", "Battle in the Sky", or new songs of the band's discography like "Drink with the Gods", BLOODBOUND – who were formed in 2004 by keyboard player Fredrik Bergh and guitarist Tomas Olsson – have quickly established their sound in the world of heavy music. Not only because of their immense talent, but also because of their own affiliation to the metal scene, a dedication that comes with it and the skills to write incredibly good power metal songs.



"What a ride it has been! 10 studio albums, shows in over 25 countries and chart entries from all over the world. When I look back at the last 20 years, I can only say how proud I am of what we have created!” Fredrik Bergh comments. "We're super excited to celebrate 20 years of Bloodbound with this release - together with YOU - our fans! Without you we're nothing!"



Bloodbound are now premiering a single taken off The Tales of Nosferatu - Two Decades of Blood. The anniversary live version of the band's classic "The Warlock's Trail", out now on all digital services, is streaming below.

Their first studio album, Nosferatu, was released in 2005, followed by nine more offerings such as Creatures of the Dark Realm, Rise of the Dragon Empire or Tales from the North. Since two decades, the Bloodbound bandwagon is unstoppable! To celebrate their special birthday in 2024, and while Bloodbound have also made a name for themselves as a great, highly entertaining live act, "The Tales of Nosferatu - Two Decades of Blood" will be the perfect prove to that. This live album and Blu-Ray perfectly reflect the highlights of their career and high-voltage stage energy. In addition to the entire Masters of Rock show, the Blu-Ray also includes excerpts from a past Japan performance and all of Bloodbound's music videos released to date.



As a special and unique gift to their dedicated fanbase, the upcoming Bloodbound release will also include a comic, which was created by long-time companion and designer Péter Sallai. It tells the story of how the band's mascot Nossen came to be; tastefully illustrated and with a story tailored to the band and their songs, this work is an absolute must-have piece of art!



Celebrate 20 years of Bloodbound, and pre-order your copy of the band's anniversary album here.

Live Album Tracklist:

"Bloodtale"

"Tales from the North"

"Slayer of Kings"

"In the Name of Metal"

"When Fate is Calling"

"A New Era Begins"

"Battle in the Sky"

"Drink with the Gods"

"The Warlock's Trail"

"Moria"

"Creatures of the Dark Realm"

"Rise of the Dragon Empire"

"Nosferatu"



Blu-Ray Tracklist:

"Made of Steel"

"Bloodtale"

"Battle in the Sky"

"Dragons are Forever"

"Rise of the Dragon Empire"

"Tales from the North"

"Drink with the Gods"

"Creatures Of The Dark Realm"

"Rise Of The Dragon Empire"

"Battle In The Sky"

"Stormborn"

"In The Name Of Metal"