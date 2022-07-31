BLOODGOOD Bassist / Founder MICHAEL BLOODGOOD Passes Following Hemorrhagic Stroke; STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Pays Tribute - "He Was The Perfect Representative Of The Lord"

Word has come down that Christian hard rock / metal bassist and founder of Bloodgood, Michael Bloodgood, has passed away. The band has issued the following statement:

"Dear, Friends – It’s with a heavy heart we share that we lost our beloved, Michael Bloodgood at 8:15am Central this morning (July 30th). After a gallant fight that began with a severe hemorrhagic stroke in February 2022 he’s gone home to be with our Heavenly Father. We’ll cherish Michael’s generous spirit, off-beat sense of humor, and musical soul. His devotion to the Lord and sharing of the Gospel through his ministry as a pastor and musician touched countless lives. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this unimaginable time. He is survived by his cherished wife of 46 years, Marilyn, three sons, and two grandchildren."

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet paid tribute to Michael Bloodgood with the following message:

"My heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Bloodgood Family, friend and fans worldwide. We lost Michael Bloodgood yesterday morning here on earth but we believe undeniably, that we will see him again in heaven.

I met Michael back in 1985, in Seattle when Stryper performed with Bloodgood. Michael was so gracious, humble and as always, smiling. The Light shined in and through Michael eyes everytime I saw him and he was the perfect representative of The Lord. His vision and his band Bloodgood helped shape and pave the road ahead for Christian metal musicians around the globe. His legacy and life will never be forgotten.

May God bless the Bloodgood family as they navigate through this storm. We love you Michael and will always miss you. Thank you for being such an inspiration.

Love & Respect eternally."

Bloodgood formed in Seattle, Washington in 1984. By 1988, they represented one of the four largest Christian metal bands (excluding the mainstream success of Stryper) alongside Barren Cross, Leviticus, and Whitecross. They released six studio albums: Bloodgood (1986) Detonation (1987) Rock In A Hard Place (1988) Out Of The Darkness (1989) All Stand Together (1991) and Dangerously Close (2013).

Photo by Chad Fenner