Bloodstock Festival Announces "MEGADETH Week"; Teaser Video

Bloodstock Festival announces "Megadeth Week" with the following message:

"Metal fans, get ready for a treat! We’re showcasing THREE killer live tracks from Megadeth's unforgettable headlining show at Bloodstock Open Air 2023! From October 21st through 27th, don’t miss these legendary performances"

October 21, 2 PM: "Sweating Bullets"

October 24, 2 PM: "Symphony Of Destruction"

October 27, 2 PM: "Conquer Or Die"

Check out a teaser video below: