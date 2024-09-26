Bloodstock Festival Announces "MEGADETH Week"; Teaser Video
September 26, 2024, an hour ago
Bloodstock Festival announces "Megadeth Week" with the following message:
"Metal fans, get ready for a treat! We’re showcasing THREE killer live tracks from Megadeth's unforgettable headlining show at Bloodstock Open Air 2023! From October 21st through 27th, don’t miss these legendary performances"
October 21, 2 PM: "Sweating Bullets"
October 24, 2 PM: "Symphony Of Destruction"
October 27, 2 PM: "Conquer Or Die"
Check out a teaser video below: