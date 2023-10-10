Bloodstock Festival Founder PAUL GREGORY The Focus Of "Heavy Metal Painter" Documentary, Now Streaming

Bloodstock Festival’s founder, the internationally renowned fantasy artist Paul Gregory, has had both his career and life story told in an exclusive new documentary, Heavy Metal Painter.

The movie was put together by Toronto-based film-making collective, The Art Of Heavy Metal, and tells the story of how Paul found an outlet for his imagination in painting and fine art, through to how he decided to start a festival, pushing forward a crazy idea that everyone said would fail. This fascinating tale tells an inspiring story of birthing grand ideas, taking risks and ultimately fulfilling your dreams.

Watch below: