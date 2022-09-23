BLOODY HAMMERS - Washed In The Blood Album Out Next Month; "Phantasmagoria" Music Video Streaming

From high in the mountains of Transylvania County, NC, October 14 will see horror rockers Bloody Hammers release their sixth studio album, Washed In The Blood, via their own label Sacrificial Records.

The husband/wife duo has not only hit their 10th band anniversary more ambitiously and stronger than ever, but with their forthcoming record, they've created a highly melodic, yet epically heavy masterpiece that perpetuates their authentic sound: melodic menacing vocals, horror drenched lyrics, haunting choirs and heavy metal riffs.

Today, Bloody Hammers is sharing their second single and a brand new video for “Phantasmagoria“, following up on their recently unleashed album opening track, “Black Sunday“.

With “Phantasmagoria”, Bloody Hammers successfully builds upon their previous works. Directed and edited by the couple themselves, the ‘Phantasmagoria’ music video pays an imaginative homage to the ‘Phantasmagoria’ shows of the 1800s. With a catchy heavy metal feel and earworm chorus, Bloody Hammers flexes their best songwriting skills. Watch the "Phantasmagoria" music video below.

Having recently parted ways with their label, the band is going full DIY this time. However, for this vinyl release they’ll need your help.

Vocalist/producer Anders Manga states: “It’s nice to be back in control and release whenever we want. We figured this album wouldn’t see the light of day until sometime in late 2023. We feel this is our best album and the way things worked out, we’re now able to release it just in time for the Halloween season, which is our time of year as well as our fans.”

The band also announced their Bandcamp vinyl crowdfunding campaign will launch today.

Keyboard/bassist Devallia states: “We read about Bandcamp announcing their new vinyl service. Now we’re free and excited about giving it a try. They have multiple warehouses around the world so it should save fans who live outside of the US money for shipping. We’re really looking forward to seeing how it goes. Those who want this album on vinyl will be able to pledge multiple levels of support, from just getting their copy of the record, to getting their name in the special thanks liner notes, test pressings and more.”

Pledge your support to the band and make Washed In The Blood on vinyl a reality here.

Tracklisting:

"Black Sunday"

"Phantasmagoria"

"And Soon The Darkness"

"At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul"

"Water To The Dead"

"The Howling"

"Last Rites Of Lucifer"

"Dead Will Walk"

"Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark"

"Phantasmagoria" video:

"Black Sunday" lyric video:

Bloody Hammers is:

Anders Manga – Vocals, Guitar, Bass, Keys, Drums

Devallia - Bass, Keys