BLOODY HEELS Share New Single “The Velvet (Mellow Version)”

Latvian hard rockers Bloody Heels has announced the release of their latest single, a new re-mixed version of “The Velvet (Mellow Version)” of the track from their latest studio album, Rotten Romance, which was released June 10, 2022.

"'The Velvet (Mellow Version)' is something spontaneous we came up with one day when we were recording the Rotten Romance album,” in a combined statement the band says. “We always felt strongly about the song and this version just gave it a breath of fresh air, especially because it's quite different from anything else we've done before with all the synths and electronics. As we're now going through changes and are currently working on the next album, we thought this was the perfect time to release the song and remind people about the band."

Rotten Romance, their third album overall, follows their Frontiers debut, Ignite the Sky (2020). While the band still shows nods to the great ‘80s hard rock scene in their sound, the new album presents a stylistic leap from the band that is delightfully unexpected and welcome. Not content to be stagnant in their musical approach, Bloody Heels have pushed their sound forward, proving that innovation within the confines of a genre is always possible when the will to push through barriers exists.

The album certainly pleases fans of the band's previous work, where strains of classic '80s hard rock were mixed with elements of heavy metal (and that is still very much the case here), but touches of progressive rock, gothic metal, and more modern rock are now identifiable in the mix and with spectacular results. Vocalist Vicky White's whisky-soaked sounding throat is in fine form here, while guitarist Harry Rivers, bassist Gunn Everett, and drummer Gus Hawk's already superb playing has jumped up multiple levels. Intense, driving parts mix with atmospheric, sometimes dark breakdowns, giving the album's rhythm an enjoyable variety that works seamlessly.