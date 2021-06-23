BLOODY HELL Introduce The “Midnight Man” In New Music Video

Finland's Bloody Hell's new album The Bloodening hit the mosh pit this past April via Rockshots Records. In support of the record, the band is presenting a new music video for the banger "Midnight Man". The track tells a story of a man with issues (which any one person can relate to). This was originally one of the first songs the band wrote and it's simply a straight-up speedster of headbanging glory.

Formed to cause confusion and fear in people who don’t understand what heavy metal is about, Helsinki, Finland's Bloody Hell (ft. members of Moottörin Jyrinä, Metal De Facto) have been wowing fans around the globe with their loud, unapologetic, speed demon tyranny for two decades. Known for their drunken wild shows, the band has always presented good times in the circle pit with anthems about drinking, hangovers, devil-worshipping among other important matters.

Taking a hiatus after releasing two EPs, Hangover Riders (2010), What The Hell (2003) and a self-titled album (2015), along with all members focusing to perform with their other project Moottörin Jyrinä (a children's heavy metal band that plays cover songs from classic 1980s heavy metal songs with child-friendly Finnish language lyrics with an educational tone), the quartet returns in 2021 to continue the party as grumpy old men with strong 18-year-old angst. Their new album The Bloodening features 12 fist-pumping songs to kick the band's new found momentum into overdrive.