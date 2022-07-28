BLOODY TIMES Release "In A Moment Of Peace" Video Featuring SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Singer ZAK STEVENS

Bloody Times recently returned with a new EP, titled No Fear, with the vocal spot featuring a set of three different guests: Zak Stevens (USA; Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Archon Angel, Circle II Circle), David Marcelis (Netherlands; Thorium, Lord Volture) and again John Greely (USA; ex-Iced Earth, Seventh Servant) who was the main singer on the previous album On A Mission. Also, the co-founder of Manowar Ross Friedman (USA; Ross the Boss) appears on the new release again with his guitar.

Today, the band release a video for "In A Moment Of Peace", featuring Zak Stevens. Watch below.

A message states: "This song was written before the horrible events that are still going on in the Ukraine today. We dedicate this video to all victims of the raging conflict and furthermore to all past, current and future victims of wars worldwide."

While the origin of Bloody Times is deep in the Black Forest, Germany, all other participants join in from all around the globe. The core of the band is described by bassist and founder Simon Pfundstein and lead guitarist Balazs Fleischhauer from Finland, while drummer Konstantinos Gkialos sits in Greece. Thanks to modern technology, creating music remotely is not an issue at all.

Once more Bloody Times stays true to itself and the traditional heavy metal tunes. What you can expect is music inspired from the classic ‘80s metal bands. Noticeably influenced from Joey DeMaio’s older Manowar songs, bassist Simon used an octave 8-String bass guitar on all songs. Yet Bloody Times finds success in creating new refreshing heavy metal music that does not feel like an old shoe.

