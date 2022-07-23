BLOODYWOOD Announce Nine Inch Naans US Tour 2022; European And UK Dates Confirmed For 2023

After recently performing at packed halls in their home country, Indian folk metal outfit Bloodywood will be returning to European lands next month to bring their highly-energetic live performances across the continent. Additionally, the band has confirmed a string of US dates through September and October, and a second run through Europe and the UK in 2023.

Bloodywood's tour scehdule is as follows:

August

9 - Jaroměř, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

11 - London, UK - Boston Music Room

12 - Walton-on-Trent, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

13 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners

14 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Metal Festival

16 - Munster, Germany - Sputnik Café

19 - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air

20 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

September

24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

26 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

28 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

29 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

30 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East Downstairs

October

1 - New York, NY - The Gamercy Theatre

3 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

4 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

6 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

9 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

10 - Santa, CA - Constellation Room

11 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

13 - Dallas, TX - Studio @ The Factory

March

2 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom

6 - Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann (Club)

8 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg *UPGRADED*

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

13 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Café

15 - Munich, Germany- Backstage (Halle)

17 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

18 - Verona, Italy - The Factory

19 - Paderno Dugnano, Italy - Slaughter Club

20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo (Saal)

21 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

22 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

24 - Brighton, UK - Patterns

25 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms

26 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse Rock Club

28 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

29 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

30 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

31 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

Bloodywood recently revealed another explosive track, "Dana-Dan" from their debut full-length, Rakshak, which was released on February 18th. Check it out below.

"'Dana Dan' is a graphic commentary on sexual assault and the need to eliminate it. It begins with the reflexive, almost homicidal rage we feel when we hear about these crimes, before moving on to a more level headed call to arms. It culminates in a gentle appeal for all of us to reflect on the role we play in creating a world where atrocities of this nature are committed and to work towards eliminating it altogether."

Bloodywood is a folk metal band from India known for pioneering a sound that seamlessly fuses Indian Folk instruments with Metal to devastating effect. Expect to hear the percussive power of the mighty Dhol, the melancholic Flute, the single stringed Tumbi and several other uncommon yet distinctively characteristic sounds from India. A combination of thunderous Hindi/Punjabi Choruses and meaningful yet unforgiving Rap verses along with the ethnic instrumentation, makes Bloodywood a truly unique experience.

“The decision to be bilingual, vocally speaking, was a natural one that we didn’t really think about,” the band told The Pit back in November. “It just felt like the way to go, and it definitely adds a different dimension to our sound. We’re happy to share that people feel the emotion and understand the sentiment even if they don’t speak the language (though we did get requests for translations and subtitles, which you’ll find in all our songs now). The moment we knew that beyond a doubt was when we played a sold out show in Paris and had an amazing audience of French people sing the chorus back at us in perfect Hindi. They were so loud and clear that we couldn’t hear Jayant!

And on the album: Rakshak means 'protector' or 'guardian' in Hindi. We've always been as passionate about the message of our music as much as the music itself, and our goal has and always will be to make a positive impact in people's lives and on the planet.

You'll hear songs that talk about combating mental illness, overcoming divisive politics, battling the poverty crisis, crushing corruption, eliminating sexual assault, hope, belief and undying determination. Musically we've taken more than a few risks and pushed the limits of our sound both vocally and instrumentally. Besides having a few songs with our signature sound, we have also experimented heavily by writing our fastest, heaviest and angriest music yet while also incorporating elements and instruments from genres that lie on the other end of the musical spectrum.

We were lucky enough to be in a position to do something positive with our time at home during the pandemic, now we're ready to explode outwards. Rakshak being our debut album, we've strived to deliver one with no fillers."

Tracklist:

"Gaddaar"

"Aaj"

"Zanjeero Se"

"Machi Bhasad" (Album Version)

"Dana-Dan"

"Jee Veerey" (Album Version)

"Endurant" (Album Version)

"Yaad" (Album Version)

"BSDK.exe"

"Chakh Le"

"Gaddaar"