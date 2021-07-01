BLU WEEKEND Feat. Sons Of SCOTT WEILAND And ROBERT TRUJILLO - "We Have More Of A Punk Vibe"

Blu Weekend is the name of a new band featuring vocalist Noah Weiland and bassist Tye Trujillo - the sons of late vocalist Scott Weiland (Stone Temple Pilots, Velvet Revolver) and bassist Robert Trujillo (Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne). The quartet is rounded out by drummer Jackson Morris, and guitarist Anthony Laurie.

Noah Weiland and Tye Trujillo previously played together in Suspect208, the short-lived rock group which also featured drummer London Hudson, the son of guitarist Slash (Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver).

Blu Weekend made their live debut on June 27th at the iHollywood Film Fest after-party at Woman's Club Of Hollywood. Prior to taking the stage, they were interviewed for The Blairing Out With Eric Blair show, which can be seen below. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Are you guys still Suspect208?

Tye Trujillo: "No comment on that one."

Are you a band?

Noah Weiland: "Blu Weekend, yes"

This whole band thing is reborn?

Noah Weiland: "Something completely new and groundbreaking."

How is Blu Weekend going to differ than Suspect208 sound-wise?

Tye Trujillo: "I guess we have more of a punk vibe. What we're gonna play tonight is gonna be more of a punk vibe to it. Cause we're gonna play a song 'Shark Attack', playing one of Noah's old songs. So it should be pretty fun."