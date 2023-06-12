BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Founding Member ALBERT BOUCHARD Announces Final Instalment Of The Imaginos Trilogy, Imaginos III - Mutant Reformation; First Single "E.T.I." Feat. JOE BOUCHARD Out Now (Lyric Video)

Albert Bouchard is best known as a founding member of Blue Öyster Cult, along with his brother and bassist Joe Bouchard. The original lineup sold millions of albums for Columbia Records, with such classic songs as “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper” and the #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart “Burning For You.” Both Bouchards contributed to songwriting and lead vocals on some of their greatest songs, such as “Cites On Flame With Rock And Roll” and “Hot Rails To Hell.”

Albert Bouchard is back with Imaginos III - Mutant Reformation, wrapping up the trilogy of Imaginos. Bouchard has shepherded the concept of Imaginos through its many incarnations over the years, translating Sandy Pearlman’s feverish visions into sonic resonance.

As Bouchard states, “Sandy’s not being here to feel the long-awaited culmination is perhaps the greatest irony of this epic journey through the invisibility of conspiracy, the shape-shifting, and eternal light that is Desdinova. But legend lives on, as will tales told ‘round the fire of when Man still walked the Earth, and the carnage had yet to begin. Hear the final chapter in this monumental saga when the record is released on July 7, 2023.”

Deko Entertainment president, Bruce Pucciarello, is a fan. He states, “This third and final installment of the Imaginos trilogy is the ending we all hoped for. The Imaginos story is once again driven by Albert’s carefully orchestrated chronology and a passioned telling of the stories and songs. He was on a mission. Mission complete, Albert!”

The first single is Bouchard’s take on the Blue Öyster Cult fan favorite “E.T.I.”, featuring brother Joe Bouchard on lead vocal, Isabella Kosal on background vocals, and R.J. Ronquillo on lead guitar. Listen here, and watch a lyric video below.

Bouchard muses about his inspiration to create a video, “Necessity is the mother of invention, so they say. There are things in life that don’t work out as we plan. Man plans, God laughs is another saying. Be that as it is, I did my best to create a lighthearted and unusual lyric video. Yes, we could have just had the song with the static album cover like everybody else, but Ian Hunter would never go for that and I’d rather not either. The official music video will come out sometime in the future.”

The album is available now for pre-order and features guests “Ross the Boss” Friedman and Andy Shernoff (Dictators); Joe Cerisano (Silver Condor, TSO); Kenny Aaronson (Billy Idol, Bob Dylan); and Kasim Sulton (Utopia, Meat Loaf). It reunites original Blue Öyster Cult members Eric Bloom and Joe Bouchard, as well as current BÖC member Richie Castellano, who all contribute to this latest installment. The album also features reworks of classics like “E.T.I.,” “Godzilla,” and “Sole Survivor.” There will be limited-edition bundles, including a very limited colored-vinyl option (only 250 copies).

Pre-order your copy of Imagnos III - Mutant Reformation now and get your limited-edition bundles while supplies last.

Product includes:

- One Double LP Album (or CD) of Albert Bouchard‘s - Imaginos III

- One Imaginos III 10x10 Flat (Autographed)

- One Imaginos III T-shirt

Imaginos III - Mutant Reformation tracklisting:

“Welcome To Desdanovaland”

“Flaming Telepaths”

“The Queen’s Graveyard”

“Transmaniacon”

“Career of Evil”

“St. Cecilia”

“Curse of the Hidden Mirrors”

“Mountain of Madness”

“Redeemed”

“Mothra & Starfish”

“Godzilla”

“R.U. Red D. 2”

“Sole Survivor”

“E.T.I.”

“Aldebaran Alien Take Me Away”

“Arianna of Earth”

“Heavy Metal/Black and Silver”

“Buddha’s Knee”

“E.T.I.” lyric video:

Albert Bouchard’s Imaginos Show features the trilogy of the Imaginos saga performed in concert live. Dates below.

July

5 - Daryl’s House - Pawling, NY

9 - Tally Ho Theatre - Leesburg, VA

11- Ram’s Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD

12 - Sony Hall - NYC, NY