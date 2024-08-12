BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Legend BUCK DHARMA Releases "End Of Every Song" Single And Music Video

Buck Dharma, the writer, vocalist and lead guitarist of Blue Öyster Cult's “Don’t Fear The Reaper”, Burnin’ For You” and “Godzilla”, has released his first solo multimedia creation in decades.

"End Of Every Song" is a fascinating, disturbing and deeply moving audio and video journey. Follow as Buck chronicles the highs and lows of his life, and our lives, with his band, his family, friends and loved ones.

The single is available wherever music is streamed or sold. Complete audio and video credits, and the story of everybody in the video, can be found here. Watch the music video below: