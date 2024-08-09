BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Release "Burnin' For You" Official Live Video; 50th Anniversary Live - Second Night Album Out Now

Blue Öyster Cult's new collection of electrifying performances, 50th Anniversary Live - Second Night, is available today via Frontiers Music Srl. This release includes the band's second album, Tyranny And Mutation, performed back-to-back and is a spectacular follow-up to the band's historic three-night stint at New York City's Sony Hall in New York City.

As a kick-off for the album's release, Blue Öyster Cult fittingly shares fan-favorite "Burnin' For You" (Live) alongside a music video, available below.

In September 2022, Blue Öyster Cult enthralled fans with a unique trilogy of sold-out shows, each dedicated to one of their first three albums. Founding member Albert Bouchard made a special appearance on all three nights, adding a nostalgic touch to the historic milestone.

For nearly three hours each night, the band delivered a spellbinding set, weaving through the entirety of their now classic initial trilogy of albums and treating fans to a mix of favorites, deep cuts, and classic hits. The atmosphere was electric, and Frontiers Music captured the magic, set to release each night as a special individual package.

Watch the music video for "Burnin' For You" (Live):

Blue Öyster Cult's legacy spans over five decades, captivating fans with intelligent hard rock loaded with classic songs. Hailing from Long Island, NY, the band is renowned in the hard rock and heavy metal scene for their pioneering work, earning both critical acclaim and commercial success. Cited as a major influence by acts like Metallica, Blue Öyster Cult boasts a timeless catalog, including iconic tracks like "(Don’t Fear) The Reaper," "Godzilla," and "Burnin’ for You." The creative vision of the original core duo, Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser and Eric Bloom, is complemented by Richie Castellano, Danny Miranda, and Jules Radino, forming a powerhouse lineup.

As the band embraces its status as a 'classic rock' phenomenon, they continue to create vibrant work, offering a refreshing alternative to mainstream trends. With a relentless touring schedule and the critically acclaimed album The Symbol Remains released in 2020, Blue Öyster Cult remains an enduring force, ready to ignite the stage once again with the release of 50th Anniversary Live - Second Night.

50th Anniversary Live - Second Night tracklisting:

Album 1:

"The Red & The Black"

"O.D.'D On Life Itself"

"Hot Rails To Hell"

"7 Screaming Diz-Busters"

"Baby Ice Dog"

"Wings Wetted Down"

"Teen Archer"

"Mistress Of The Salmon Salt (Quicklime Girl)"

Album 2:

"Box In My Head"

"Burnin' For You"

"Lips In The Hills"

"Perfect Water"

"Tenderloin"

"The Revenge Of Vera Gemini"

"E.T.I (Extra Terrestrial Intelligence)"

"That Was Me"

"Godzilla"

"(Don't Fear) The Reaper"

"Unknown Tongue"

"Tattoo Vampire"

"Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll"

"Hot Rails To Hell" video:

"7 Screaming Diz-Busters" video: