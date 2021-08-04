BOB DAISLEY On First Meeting OZZY OSBOURNE Bandmate RANDY RHOADS - "He’d Been Described To Me By Ozzy As A Guitar Teacher... I Expected To See Some Bloke With A Cardigan And Slippers And A Pipe"

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, veteran bassist Bob Daisley discusses his years sith Ozzy Osbourne, Rainbow, Black Sabbath, and Dio. In the following excerpt, he tells Andy Greene about first meeting late guitar hero, Randy Rhoads.

"I went to Jet Records and met him. I had this vision in my mind of Randy because he’d been described to me by Ozzy as a guitar teacher. I expected to see some bloke with a cardigan and slippers and a pipe. [Laughs] I walked in and saw Randy. He was young. He was only 22 or something then. We met and went up on the train together to Ozzy’s place. We had a knock together. Ozzy had a friend of his that played drums for us. He wasn’t a professional drummer, but he could keep a beat while we had a knock together.

"At the end of the first good play together, Randy and I looked at each other and virtually said the same words at the same time. It was something along the lines of, “I like your playing.” We immediately knew there was a spark there, and we began auditioning drummers.

"At that time that Randy and I went up to Ozzy’s, Randy was staying in a hotel in London. They put him up in a hotel there, the Montcalm in the West End near the Marble Arch. After we played together the first time, we caught a train to London the next day. And when I was standing at Stafford Railway Station with Randy, I had this sort of premonition. I had this feeling. “One day, people are going to be asking me over and over again what it was like to play with Randy Rhoads.”

"I didn’t have that much experience of playing with Randy at that point. It just came to me. I knew he was a good player and I knew it worked between us. That’s why I said, “Let’s get drummers lined up and audition and carry on.” But I remember that voice in my head, that premonition. And know when I look back, it did happen."

