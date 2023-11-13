BOB DAISLEY On Unreleased RANDY RHOADS Rehearsal Demos Deemed "F**king Dreadful By OZZY OSBOURNE - "It's Pretty Good Quality For Being Recorded On A Cassette Player"

Ozzy Osbourne and family have released the latest episode of their relaunched podcast, The Osbournes. Watch below.

During the episode, Jack Osbourne brings up a recent Twitter post, on which someone commented, "When's Ozzy going to let Bob Daisley release the recordings of Randy Rhoads writing in the studio", referring to audio recordings of Ozzy, Randy and Bob demoing material for Ozzy's Blizzard Of Ozz and/or Diary Of A Madman albums.

Jack suggests that it should be up to Randy's family to decide whether or not to release the material, to which Ozzy replies, "The quality sucks", then adds, "the quality is fucking dreadful."

Sharon then chimes in, saying the material in question was recorded "on a tiny little cassette machine, and yeah, it's not for us to do anything with."

Bassist Bob Daisley, who played on Osbourne's early solo albums, commented on the claims of the recordings in question being "fucking dreadful" during an interview with Artists On Record. Check out the conversation below.

Daisley: "I don't know if Ozzy's actually heard it. There are snippets of what I have on my website, and the quality is not bad at all. And it's not a little cassette player; it was done on my boombox that I used to record all our rehearsals on. I used to record the rehearsals, really just for us to have a reference of what we were doing as we were writing, because the famous last words, 'Oh, we'll remember that tomorrow...' and I'd never, ever wanted to take that chance. So, I used to record everything. But it's pretty good quality, actually, for being recorded on a cassette player."

"I remember there was a couple of guys that came here, (Andrew) Klein and (Peter) Margolis, to do a film on Randy many years ago; it must be 10 or 12 years ago or something. I played Andrew Klein some of what I had, and as soon as I started playing it, he said, 'People would just shit if they could hear this.' It's rehearsal studio quality. It's not bad. It's not recording studio quality, mastered like a finished product. Although, having said that, in this day and age with modern technology, we can clean things up, separate things, do all sorts of things to improve it. I have about eight hours worth of this stuff, of us writing songs. There might be six different versions of 'Crazy Train', several different versions of 'Mr. Crowley' or whatever else. And there's us with ideas that didn't get used and us clowning about and us jamming. It's all good stuff, though."