BOB DAISLEY Says He Convinced MÖTLEY CRÜE Not To Fire Guitarist Mick Mars In 1984

The Metal Voice interviewed legendary songwriter and bassist Bob Daisley (Rainbow, Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath) about his Book For Facts Sake in 2021. During the conversation, Bob was asked about the time in 1984 when on tour with Ozzy he convinced Mötley Crüe not to fire Mick Mars.

“That night after the show Mick Mars went on our bus (with Ozzy on the Bark at the Moon tour in 1984) and I went on their bus so I was the only one from Ozzy that went on their bus," he explained. "And they were having a meeting. What they were planning on doing was getting rid of Mick and getting another guitarist in and they asked me for my opinion. So I said 'If you want my opinion for what it's worth I would say do not try to fix something that is not broken.' I said 'I have seen it before with Lee Kerslake in the Blizzard of Ozz.' I said 'You've got a chemistry there, you have a functioning unit, Mick Mars is part of that don't fuck it up. Don't do it.' I think I saved Mick that night cause they were serious about getting someone else. Mick was good for the band, he was part of the sound of the delivery of what they did."