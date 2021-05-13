BOB NALBANDIAN Talks Bay Area Godfathers Documentary This Week On Streaming For Vengeance

This week on Streaming For Vengeance, Inside Metal’s Bob Nalbandian discusses the exciting new documentary, Bay Area Godfathers, the recently-released two-volume film focusing on the San Francisco Bay Area metal scene of the early/mid '80s featuring over 50 exclusive interviews of legendary artists and key industry figures from the Bay Area '80s metal scene. "What a (metal)head rush these films were to watch," "Metal" Tim Henderson exclaims! "BraveWords would not have existed without this influential Bay Area scene, so I was riveted the entire time while banging my head!"



Bay Area Godfathers is filled with commentary from the likes of: Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Eric Peterson (Testament/Legacy), Dave Meniketti (Y&T), Rob Cavestany and Andy Galeon (Death Angel), Steve "Zetro" Souza and Tom Hunting (Exodus), Gene Hoglan (Testament/Dark Angel), Craig Locicero (Forbidden), Ron Quintana (Metal Mania/KUSF "Rampage Radio"), Davy Vain (Vain), Dave Lombardo (Slayer/Suicidal Tendencies), Leather Leone (Chastain/Rude Girl), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Marty Friedman, Geoff Thorpe (Vicious Rumors), Jimmy Arceneaux (Club Promoter), Bill Burkard (The Record Exchange), John Bush (Armored Saint), Doug Piercy (Anvil Chorus / Heathen), Craig Behrhorst (Ruffians, Control), Mark McGee and Tommy Sisco (Vicious Rumors/ Overdrive/ Villain), Howard Teman & Alan Teman (Head On & Roadrunner), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Mike Coffey (Stone Vengeance), Mick & Steve Gilbert (Dammaj), Billy Rowe (Jetboy), John Strednansky & Bill Hale (Metal Rendezvous), Bob Gamber (Record Vault/Record Exchange), Gere Fennelly (Anvil Chorus), Michael Coons (Laaz Rockit), Adam Segen, Steven Craig, Mike Varney (Shrapnel Records), Peter Marrino (LeMans), and many more.

The film was again directed by Bob Nalbandian and executively produced by Warren Coyle for MetalRock Films.