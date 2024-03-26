BOBBY BLITZ, CHRIS CAFFERY, DAN LORENZO And Others Cover AC/DC Classic "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"; Video
March 26, 2024, 53 minutes ago
Dan Lorenzo has shared the video below, filmed at the 2024 Rock Against Dystrophy event, held on March 23 in Port Monmouth, NJ.
In the clip - filmed by Mark Sunshine from RAD (Rock Against Dystrophy) - Lorenzo (guitar), Bobby Blitz (vocals), Chris Caffery (guitar) Danny Watts (guitar), Pete Perrina (drums), and Tattoo Tony (bass) perform AC/DC's 1976 classic, "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap".