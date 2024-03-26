BOBBY BLITZ, CHRIS CAFFERY, DAN LORENZO And Others Cover AC/DC Classic "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"; Video

Dan Lorenzo has shared the video below, filmed at the 2024 Rock Against Dystrophy event, held on March 23 in Port Monmouth, NJ.

In the clip - filmed by Mark Sunshine from RAD (Rock Against Dystrophy) - Lorenzo (guitar), Bobby Blitz (vocals), Chris Caffery (guitar) Danny Watts (guitar), Pete Perrina (drums), and Tattoo Tony (bass) perform AC/DC's 1976 classic, "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap".