BOBBY BLITZ, CHRIS CAFFERY, DAN LORENZO And Others Cover AC/DC Classic "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"; Video

March 26, 2024, 53 minutes ago

news hard rock ac/dc bobby blitz chris caffery dan lorenzo

Dan Lorenzo has shared the video below, filmed at the 2024 Rock Against Dystrophy event, held on March 23 in Port Monmouth, NJ.

In the clip - filmed by Mark Sunshine from RAD (Rock Against Dystrophy) - Lorenzo (guitar), Bobby Blitz (vocals), Chris Caffery (guitar) Danny Watts (guitar), Pete Perrina (drums), and Tattoo Tony (bass) perform AC/DC's 1976 classic, "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap".


