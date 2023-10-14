BOBBY BLOTZER’s RAT ATTACK - Rumoured Band Line-Up Revealed

Original Ratt drummer Bobby Blotzer has announced his return to the touring scene going under the name Bobby Blotzer’s Rat Attack. Blotzer says he is “bored” being retired and that after his and Stephen Pearcy’s efforts to reunite Ratt with Juan Croucier and Warren Demartini, Blotzer will now resume playing live music under this new moniker.

According to Metal Sludge, Lynch Mob vocalist Gabriel Colon, DC4 bassist Matt Duncan (DC4), and guitarists Dougie "Licks" Manross and Mickey Lyxx (Holy Mother) are the other members of the band. The information was originally reported by Jason Green on his Waste Some Time With Jason Green podcast, but should be treated as a rumour for the time being.

Blotzer said in a post on social media:

“Hi Friends:

“I’m bored on my retired scene over here. I wanna see you guys!!I’m planning a tour and with all it’s gonna take to bring this, I’m hoping and presuming that you’re hoping to see me too. Lol! I’ve decided to bring it again. I’m working with some really awesome musicians to be announced soon. If you came out and saw my version I toured in 2016 you’ll love this!

“Emphasis on integrity of original and emphasis on sounding like the records sounding that was always my motto even through the original days. I think I hit that mark in 2016 and the original days maybe not as much. Lol!

“Sadly, Stephen Pearcy and I in our efforts to bring the original class of 1984 RATT band just couldn’t get lift off. So what you’re going to have now is Stephen and his brand and me with my brand.

“But all I can say is I’ll work my ass off to bring the best show as I have through my whole 42 years go helping create all the songs we brought to you!! And, just like it was in ’84-2016′With my version. Yes it’s been a long time since 2016. And even longer since last time with all of us in 2013.

“Good news is, first rehearsal was ridiculous. I thought wow I’m rusted, but it quickly got better or I should I say I got better. Dusted off the limbs and tendons and muscles, and started throwing those sticks a little harder at the drums and cymbals. The next day brought the musicians in and I had that same vibe going like I did when I decided to do this in 2015 and that I thought holy smokes this sounds like the real deal baby! More to come very soon. Thank you.”