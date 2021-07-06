BOBBY KELLER Premiers "Perpetual Dreams" Guitar Playthrough Video

BraveWords is premiering guitarist Bobby Keller's guitar playthrough video for his single, “Perpetual Dreams”.

Says Keller: "I wanted to try and tie in the music video and the guitar playthrough video this time in hopes of creating more of a visual story. The location was inside Colorado Springs’ Garden Of The Gods, National Park and required quite the bit of hiking to get to. Despite insane wind, fresh snow and sub zero temperatures, Jazel from Black Card Films captured one of the most fun videos I’ve shot to date. Thanks to everyone again for the amazing response to 'Perpetual Dreams'!”

Gear List:

- ESP Custom Eclipse Guitar - Neck Thru, Flat Black, EMG 57/66 Pickups

- SIT Strings (.58 - .11 Gauge) Driftwood Mini Nightmare 45w Amp Mesa

- Boogie 2x12 cabinets “Lonely Ghost” Delay/Reverb Pedal by Michael

- Klein Airis Effects “Placebo Drive” OD Pedal

“Perpetual Dreams” was recorded at Reverse 13 Studios in Orlando, FL, by Ben Johnson and mastered by Machine the Producer at the Machine Shop in Texas (Lamb of God, Suicide Silence). Along with the tracks “Reign In Fire” and “Light Bearer”, “Perpetual Dreams” will appear on Keller’s solo album, Reign In Fire.

Watch the official music video for “Perpetual Dreams”, directed and filmed by Jazel of Black Card Films, with additional filming by Pierson James and Lauren Marriott, below: