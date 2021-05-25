BOBBY KELLER Reveals Video For Instrumental Single “Perpetual Dreams”

Guitarist Bobby Keller has revealed a video for his latest single, “Perpetual Dreams,” released this past Friday.

Watch the video for the captivating track, filmed at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, below.

“With the whole pandemic going on and the lack of live music for some time now, I decided to take matters into my own hands and film the video at Red Rocks,” Keller, who was born in Colorado, says. “It is one of the most iconic venues in the world and also located in my birth state, so it was kind of like coming home in a sense. Yes, it was freezing and my hands were completely numb!”

The video was directed and filmed by Jazel of Black Card Films, with additional filming by Pierson James and Lauren Marriott

The guitar player behind the instrumental songs “Reign In Fire” and “Light Bearer” talks about the inspiration behind “Perpetual Dreams.”

“We are all constantly chasing some sort of dream or goal in our lives and that’s where the song’s overall concept came from,” Keller says. “The constant chase is what fuels us and inspires us to either achieve that dream or it becomes a complete nightmare. ‘Perpetual Dreams’ is a very special song to me, as I am dedicating it to the loving memory of my father who passed away back in 2015. There have been some delays here and there, but I’m very excited to finally get this one out there.”

“Perpetual Dreams” was recorded at Reverse 13 Studios in Orlando, FL, by Ben Johnson and mastered by Machine the Producer at the Machine Shop in Texas (Lamb of God, Suicide Silence). Along with “Reign In Fire” and “Light Bearer,” “Perpetual Dreams” will appear on Keller’s solo album, Reign In Fire.