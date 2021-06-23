BODY COUNT Begin Working On New Album; Title Revealed

Body Count, featuring frontman Ice-T, have checked in with the following update:

"Even though we have not been able to perform one single concert to support the Carnivore album because of the global pandemic, we’ve made the decision to officially start the new BC album Merciless 2021. Stay tuned..."

Body Count has never shied away from keeping it raw n’ real. In that spirit, Ice-T and crew launched a contest for fans earlier this year to illuminate the musical and lyrical ballistics to their song “The Hate Is Real”, taken from their latest album, Carnivore.

Fans were asked to create and submit their own videos so the band could pick the best as the visual accompaniment to Body Count’s bloody, multi-tiered take on personal and systemic hate. Now the choice has been made and you can watch the winning video for "The Hate Is Real", created by 25 year old Brooklyn, NY-based filmmaker, Seby Martinez, below.

Body Count recently won the Grammy for “Best Metal Performance” at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for their track “Bum-Rush”, another track off Carnivore. This is the band’s first Grammy win for Century Media Records. You can watch the music video for “Bum-Rush” below.