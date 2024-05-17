BODY COUNT Drop Chilling Single "Psychopath" Feat. FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY's JOE BAD; Lyric Video

Body Count is back with “Psychopath” - their first new single since 2020’s “Bum-Rush”, which won a Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance".

The explosive new track, which features Fit For An Autopsy vocalist Joe Bad, shows Ice-T and crew on maximum killing overdrive and primed for the next chapter of the legendary L.A.-based band’s 35+ year career. Longtime collaborator Will Putney (Knocked Loose, The Ghost Inside) produced the song, which was released today via Century Media Records.

Crank up “Psychopath” here; watch a lyric video below:

“Psychopath” is from Body Count’s forthcoming album, Merciless, the follow-up to Carnivore, which was released to critical acclaim in March 2020 - just a week before COVID shut the entire world down.

The band’s EU/UK Merciless Tour will kick off on June 5 at Mystic Festival in Poland and bring Body Count to some of the world’s biggest festivals and venues, across more than a dozen countries. After returning to the States, they’ll perform at Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA.

Dates:

May

22 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

24 - Eagle River, AK - Matanuska Brewing Company

June

5 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival 2024

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Inselpark Arena

8 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock im Park 2024

9 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock am Ring 2024

11 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle Spandau

13 - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - Rock for People 2024

15 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock 2024

16 - Zagreb, Croatia - Salata Stadium

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

18 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

20 - Nummijärvi, Finland - Nummirock 2024

22 - Cophenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting 2024

25 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

27 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air

28 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2024

30 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

July

1 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester

2 - Glasgow, UK - Galvanizers Yard

September

28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

October

12 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

(Photo - Alessandro Solca)