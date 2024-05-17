BODY COUNT Drop Chilling Single "Psychopath" Feat. FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY's JOE BAD; Lyric Video
May 17, 2024, 39 minutes ago
Body Count is back with “Psychopath” - their first new single since 2020’s “Bum-Rush”, which won a Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance".
The explosive new track, which features Fit For An Autopsy vocalist Joe Bad, shows Ice-T and crew on maximum killing overdrive and primed for the next chapter of the legendary L.A.-based band’s 35+ year career. Longtime collaborator Will Putney (Knocked Loose, The Ghost Inside) produced the song, which was released today via Century Media Records.
Crank up “Psychopath” here; watch a lyric video below:
“Psychopath” is from Body Count’s forthcoming album, Merciless, the follow-up to Carnivore, which was released to critical acclaim in March 2020 - just a week before COVID shut the entire world down.
The band’s EU/UK Merciless Tour will kick off on June 5 at Mystic Festival in Poland and bring Body Count to some of the world’s biggest festivals and venues, across more than a dozen countries. After returning to the States, they’ll perform at Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA.
Dates:
May
22 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
24 - Eagle River, AK - Matanuska Brewing Company
June
5 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival 2024
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Inselpark Arena
8 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock im Park 2024
9 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock am Ring 2024
11 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle Spandau
13 - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - Rock for People 2024
15 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock 2024
16 - Zagreb, Croatia - Salata Stadium
17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
18 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
20 - Nummijärvi, Finland - Nummirock 2024
22 - Cophenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival
23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting 2024
25 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
27 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air
28 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2024
30 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
July
1 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester
2 - Glasgow, UK - Galvanizers Yard
September
28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
October
12 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock
(Photo - Alessandro Solca)