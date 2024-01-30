BODY COUNT Feat. ICE-T Announce UK / EU Merciless Tour
Body Count, the heavy metal band led by hip-hop icon, actor and director Ice-T, have announced a string of European tour dates in June and July.
Says the band: "UK and Europe! We are returning this 2024 for the Merciless Tour to some of the biggest festivals and venues! Go to Bodycountband.com to learn more about tickets! All tickets go on sale 10 AM, local time for all headline shows. Festival tickets are on sale now! SEE YOU IN THE PIT!"
Tour dates:
June
5 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival
June
1 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena
8 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
9 - Eifel, Nürburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring
11 - Berlin, Germany - Citadel Music Festival
13 - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - Rock For People
14 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park
15 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock
16 - Zagreb, Croatia - SRC Salata
17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
18 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
20 - Nummijarvi, Finland - Nummirock
22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
25 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
27 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air
28 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
30 - London, UK - 02 Kentish Town Forum
July
1 - Manchester, UK - The Ritz
2 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 (Galvanizers)
(Photo - Dirk Behlau)