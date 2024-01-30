BODY COUNT Feat. ICE-T Announce UK / EU Merciless Tour

Body Count, the heavy metal band led by hip-hop icon, actor and director Ice-T, have announced a string of European tour dates in June and July.

Says the band: "UK and Europe! We are returning this 2024 for the Merciless Tour to some of the biggest festivals and venues! Go to Bodycountband.com to learn more about tickets! All tickets go on sale 10 AM, local time for all headline shows. Festival tickets are on sale now! SEE YOU IN THE PIT!"

Tour dates:

June

5 - Gdansk, Poland - Mystic Festival

June

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena

8 - Nürnberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

9 - Eifel, Nürburg, Germany - Rock Am Ring

11 - Berlin, Germany - Citadel Music Festival

13 - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - Rock For People

14 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park

15 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

16 - Zagreb, Croatia - SRC Salata

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

18 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

20 - Nummijarvi, Finland - Nummirock

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

25 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

27 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air

28 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

30 - London, UK - 02 Kentish Town Forum

July

1 - Manchester, UK - The Ritz

2 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 (Galvanizers)

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)