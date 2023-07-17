BODY COUNT - New Album "Is Being Mixed As We Speak"

Body Count, the heavy metal band led by hip-hop icon, actor and director Ice T, recently finished recording their eighth studio album, titled Merciless. The follow-up to 2020's Carnivore, Merciless is expected to be released later this year via Century Media.

On July 15th, Ice T revealed the album is nearing completion via Twitter:

In other News.. The New @BodyCountBand album is being Mixed as we speak ‘MERCILESS’ … I’m also dropping a Triple Vinyl Collectors Album ‘The Legend of Ice T’ ‘CRIME STORIES’ All the Story raps from my 8 HipHop albums with 5 unreleased tracks.. Thats coming real soon! 💥 I’ll… pic.twitter.com/mV2yMsfyrn — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 15, 2023

Back in June 2021, Body Count featuring frontman Ice T issued the following update:

"Even though we have not been able to perform one single concert to support the Carnivore album because of the global pandemic, we’ve made the decision to officially start the new BC album Merciless 2021. Stay tuned..."

In February 2022, Ice T checked in with the following message:

☠️BODY COUNT NEWS☠️ I’m proud to say we just finished the FIRST day of writing, recording and track selection for the New BC Album ‘MERCILESS’ Only one goal… “ It’s gotta be HARDER than the last…. It already is. @BodyCountBand @centurymediaeu pic.twitter.com/COleTGwV29 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 19, 2022

Body Count won the Grammy for “Best Metal Performance” at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for their track “Bum-Rush”, a track off their 2020 album, Carnivore. This is the band’s first Grammy win for Century Media Records. You can watch the music video for “Bum-Rush” below.